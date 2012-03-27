Cory Angen

Roast Beefy O'Weefy

Cory Angen
Cory Angen
  • Save
Roast Beefy O'Weefy highway roast beef beefy weefy wizard people dear reader swash
Download color palette

The start of my next Wizard People quote. Highway is a joy to play with. @Dan Cassaro has really outdone himself.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Cory Angen
Cory Angen

More by Cory Angen

View profile
    • Like