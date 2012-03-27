Allen Issac

Leather Social Icons II

Leather Social Icons II social media png stitching texture leather icons
A subtle update to my leather icon. The logo is slightly smaller, the stitching on the top and bottom closer matches the left and right, and I played with some slight beveling.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
