Timothy Whalin

Personal Website Design Sneak Peek 2 Revised

Timothy Whalin
Timothy Whalin
  • Save
Personal Website Design Sneak Peek 2 Revised personal web design contact form button animated
Download color palette

Animated to show the 100% (full size) details on some parts. Flipped the picture to make more sense with the direction of the road and so the contact form didn't cover up the entire road. Added a few extra details to the email form plus added the connect with me icons (haven't decided what order the social media links will appear).

042c991df68147bd64585bafc8e72e98
Rebound of
Personal Website Design Sneak Peek 2
By Timothy Whalin
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Timothy Whalin
Timothy Whalin

More by Timothy Whalin

View profile
    • Like