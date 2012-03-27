Sebastian Boros

Who's afraid of Barry

This is a lettering piece drawn with Didot-style caps. I wanted to keep the flourishes without any contrast, just like wires, to resemble with the simple hairline serifs Didot has.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
