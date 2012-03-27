Dave Armstrong

take the high road

Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong
  • Save
take the high road shoes converse green clouds overcast gray jeans sky buildings skyline rain float fly person illustration
Download color palette

Album art for Doses' "Take the High Road."
You can check em out for yourself: http://www.facebook.com/dosesmusic?ref=ts&__adt=2

7256c64f51f0ac41d99b40003cfc8c2a
Rebound of
Shoes
By Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong

More by Dave Armstrong

View profile
    • Like