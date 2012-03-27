Jacob Souva

Happy Faun Guy

Happy Faun Guy illustration kids
Another monster portrait. Making a series of 4 prints for my boys wall... mostly for fun and to keep my illustration skills up.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
