Connor Lesniak

Implied Fold

Connor Lesniak
Connor Lesniak
  • Save
Implied Fold illustration buzztable shadows
Download color palette

It dawned on me that the illusion created by the white top, grey-bottom could be accentuated! So I stuck a little shadow in there!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Connor Lesniak
Connor Lesniak

More by Connor Lesniak

View profile
    • Like