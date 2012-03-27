Russell Pritchard

Craft Brewed Badge

Russell Pritchard
Russell Pritchard
  • Save
Craft Brewed Badge russell pritchard
Download color palette

Trying to brand my capstone project and mocking up a few logos. It's a bit complex and won't be usable at really small sizes, but maybe I can make use of it somehow. Supposed to be a beer bottle cap.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Russell Pritchard
Russell Pritchard

More by Russell Pritchard

View profile
    • Like