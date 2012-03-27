Ash Lyons

Imaginary Sewing App Icon Sketch

Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons
  • Save
Imaginary Sewing App Icon Sketch sewing app icon sketch sewing machine ios
Download color palette

Continuing with my icon series, I decided to design a sewing machine icon for an imaginary sewing app since sewing is one of my hobbies.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons

More by Ash Lyons

View profile
    • Like