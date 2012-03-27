Stan Gursky

DSLR Camera

DSLR Camera illustration photoshop icon camera dslr nero
This was a piece I did in an agency for the Nero 11 Platinum Edition box art. Had a lot of fun making those icons.
© Nero AG

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
