Funhouse Party Flyer Poster

Funhouse Party Flyer Poster
Promote your party with this clean and colorful flyer. The package you download includes 3 PSD files (one psd for each size) and a text file with links to download the extra-standard fonts used.

Sizes available: 4.25×5.5 // 5.5×8.5 // 8.5×11 The PSD files are fully layered and print-ready (300dpi, CMYK ).

More info and PSD download here: http://graphicriver.net/item/funhouse-party-flyer-poster/1969697?ref=artbreeze

