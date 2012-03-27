Waila Skinner

Debaliviere Neighborhood Open House Event

Waila Skinner
Waila Skinner
Hire Me
  • Save
Debaliviere Neighborhood Open House Event flyer typography mint green texture graphic design retro layout
Download color palette

Muah! Big thanks for the invitation @RedStepchild! My first shot here on Dribbble and hopefully much more to come soon :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Waila Skinner
Waila Skinner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Waila Skinner

View profile
    • Like