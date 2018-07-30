Trista

Hello Dribbble !！

Trista
Trista
  • Save
Hello Dribbble !！ shot animation ui hello first dribbble debut ball
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble,
I'm glad to finally be a part of this community.
Thank you so much @Dima Rukavishnikov for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2018
Trista
Trista

More by Trista

View profile
    • Like