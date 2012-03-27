Prince Ink

Slater Pillow

slater screen print sewn woodgrain pillow printed
A collaboration between @Nick Slater and TPIC. His signature woodgrain pattern printed by hand and turned into pillows!

A limited few are available at our shop page.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
