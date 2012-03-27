Romeo Castillo

Eet's A Pizza! - Sketch

Romeo Castillo
Romeo Castillo
  • Save
Eet's A Pizza! - Sketch rocas designworks package design cd pizza self-promo portfolio sketch
Download color palette

Just a quick cell phone shot of my original notes and sketches for the self-promo package.

Pizza dielines still
Rebound of
Eet's A Pizza! - Die Lines
By Romeo Castillo
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Romeo Castillo
Romeo Castillo

More by Romeo Castillo

View profile
    • Like