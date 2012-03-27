Dylan Conklin

Logo Dbl1

Dylan Conklin
Dylan Conklin
  • Save
Logo Dbl1 branding logo typography yard sale web website
Download color palette

i'm rusty. getting ready to resurrect my website for a yardsale, coming up with a mark.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Dylan Conklin
Dylan Conklin

More by Dylan Conklin

View profile
    • Like