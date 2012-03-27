Kyle Taylor

Trendz

Trendz barbershop scissors t revision square
I got to look at a client's logo today that had been built with clipart. I very politely said, "you know...this could look a lot cooler."

did I mention, I live in Memphis.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
