Beautiful timer [not so simple?]

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After previous try, I decided to fix it; Light wood instead of dark, a little more light;
Hour digits got smaller (as they are not that important), but are now bold; Actual status (running/paused/stopped) can be seen on the LCD now. The one is moved a little to the left (fixing LCD kerning, I am) to balance the numbers a little (originally it should be two virtual squares to the right, but it just makes gap).
Also, moar buttons! two prominent 'play/pause' and 'reset' buttons, and one less visible 'quit app' button.
I actually made this yesterday, but instead of posting this, I was doing awesome stuff today.