Beautiful timer [not so simple?]

After previous try, I decided to fix it; Light wood instead of dark, a little more light;

Hour digits got smaller (as they are not that important), but are now bold; Actual status (running/paused/stopped) can be seen on the LCD now. The one is moved a little to the left (fixing LCD kerning, I am) to balance the numbers a little (originally it should be two virtual squares to the right, but it just makes gap).

Also, moar buttons! two prominent 'play/pause' and 'reset' buttons, and one less visible 'quit app' button.

I actually made this yesterday, but instead of posting this, I was doing awesome stuff today.