Few screens of a Travel Checklist App.

What the app does:

1. Sign up using email provider.

2. The app scans emails and fetches upcoming trips/future trips and displays in the app.

3. You can view recommendations for packing, create your own list and this list can be rated by the people viewing the app.

4. You can add lists recommended by other people to your own list and check them off one-by-one while packing.

5. One can view other crucial information like Weather, Visa Guidance ( Business, Tourist, Transit ) for a particular place.

You can download the Sketch file from this Dropbox link: http://bit.ly/trvlchecklistapp

