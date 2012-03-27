Liam Jay

Acorn and Wool Logo

Acorn and Wool Logo logo acorn wool craft hand-made
Logo I designed for a client. Needed to incorporate acorns with a hand-crafted feel. Knitting was on the list of things, hence the ball of wool.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
