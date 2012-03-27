Fab Pad - 19 Digital Tablet Computers Mock-Ups

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
fab Pad is a product destined to all
who care to showcase with style. Want to tease your clients with a sneak preview and you didn't find the right mock-up yet.
Stop looking because now you can do this with 3 mock-ups, or present with style using the other mock-ups included in the pack and offer a great impact design to your customers.
Description:
Well organized layers and easy to edit Smart object. All you have to do is open the PSD file that you want to use, open the selected Smart object named REPLACE ME!, paste your image inside, SAVE and you are done. The pads were designed with care and attention to details at a high resolution of 2000x2000 @ 72 PPI. The Smart object inside has a resolution of 1024x768 @ 136 PPI. Everything was made using vector shapes and layer styles.
What's inside:
19 PSDs files very well organized , grouped and named:
1.black tablet front with smartcover #1
2.black tablet front with smartcover #2
3.black tablet front
4.black tablet left corner up
5.black tablet lifted left
6.black tablet lifted right
7.black tablet right corner up
8.black tablet smarcover left
9.black tablet smartcover right
10.smartcover full
11.white tablet front with smartcover #1
12.white tablet front with smartcover #2
13.white tablet front
14.white tablet left corner up
15.white tablet lifted right
16.white tablet lifted left
17.white tablet right corner up
18.white tablet smarcover left
19.white tablet smarcover right
Quick Tips!
You're unable to save the image that you've added inside the REPLACE ME! smart object? Does Photoshop requests that you save the
file in another destination? Simply select the layer or layers inside the REPLACE ME! smart object, right click
on the layer and select Flatten Image. Hit SAVE and you're done. Now your design looks fabulous inside a great computer tablet.
