Fab Pad - 19 Digital Tablet Computers Mock-Ups

fab Pad is a product destined to all

who care to showcase with style. Want to tease your clients with a sneak preview and you didn't find the right mock-up yet.

Stop looking because now you can do this with 3 mock-ups, or present with style using the other mock-ups included in the pack and offer a great impact design to your customers.

Description:

Well organized layers and easy to edit Smart object. All you have to do is open the PSD file that you want to use, open the selected Smart object named REPLACE ME!, paste your image inside, SAVE and you are done. The pads were designed with care and attention to details at a high resolution of 2000x2000 @ 72 PPI. The Smart object inside has a resolution of 1024x768 @ 136 PPI. Everything was made using vector shapes and layer styles.

What's inside:

19 PSDs files very well organized , grouped and named:

1.black tablet front with smartcover #1

2.black tablet front with smartcover #2

3.black tablet front

4.black tablet left corner up

5.black tablet lifted left

6.black tablet lifted right

7.black tablet right corner up

8.black tablet smarcover left

9.black tablet smartcover right

10.smartcover full

11.white tablet front with smartcover #1

12.white tablet front with smartcover #2

13.white tablet front

14.white tablet left corner up

15.white tablet lifted right

16.white tablet lifted left

17.white tablet right corner up

18.white tablet smarcover left

19.white tablet smarcover right

Quick Tips!

You're unable to save the image that you've added inside the REPLACE ME! smart object? Does Photoshop requests that you save the

file in another destination? Simply select the layer or layers inside the REPLACE ME! smart object, right click

on the layer and select Flatten Image. Hit SAVE and you're done. Now your design looks fabulous inside a great computer tablet.

If you like this mock-ups I suggest you follow me on Dribbble, Graphicriver and stay updated on my next projects!

Contact & Support!

I also offer full support so any questions that you have please don't hesitate to contact me at nechitapaulflavius@gmail.com .

DON'T FORGET TO RATE!





