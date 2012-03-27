Lindsey Naumann

one eleven botanicals oil label

Lindsey Naumann
Lindsey Naumann
Hire Me
  • Save
one eleven botanicals oil label apothecary yellow beauty logo vintage monogram
Download color palette

Okay, folks, it's my first shot! Big Thanks to Dribbble for drafting me!!
This is a label that will go on a small amber glass dropper bottle for a skincare line my mother-in-law is starting up. She named it after my new little one (Olive E Naumann).

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Lindsey Naumann
Lindsey Naumann
Brand Identity + Packaging Designer
Hire Me

More by Lindsey Naumann

View profile
    • Like