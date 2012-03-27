René Stalder

Time tracking software - Hover/Active States

Added hover and active states to the Windows Time Tracking Application I'm working on. Added some shadows to bring along more contrast for brighter displays.

Rebound of
Time tracking software - Visual mode
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
