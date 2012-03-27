[F] Network - Facebook Timeline

Sarah Zimmerman

And so it begins.. the official transition for [Framed] into [F] Network. We're building up to a promising debut in May for a crazy-cool Network website!

This is a snippet from the Facebook timeline cover, featuring a preview of the passports. Viewable here: http://www.facebook.com/framedshow

And of course, here: http://www.framednetwork.com

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
