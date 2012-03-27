Leo

MOYI

Leo
Leo
Hire Me
  • Save
MOYI logo all4leo type font wordmark building moyi
Download color palette

One more approved wordmark logo for building company.
"O" letter symbolize construction block.

Looking for a Smart logo? Visit: Unique Logos / info@leologos.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Leo
Leo
Smart by design
Hire Me

More by Leo

View profile
    • Like