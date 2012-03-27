Timothy Whalin

Personal Website Design Sneak Peek 2

Timothy Whalin
Timothy Whalin
  • Save
Personal Website Design Sneak Peek 2 personal web design contact form button
Download color palette

See my previous post for my personal design. This is a work in progress. Here's the concept for the contact section. Still working to incorporate the social media links in a unique way.

Feedback welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Timothy Whalin
Timothy Whalin

More by Timothy Whalin

View profile
    • Like