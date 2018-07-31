Akdesain

Wine shop

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Wine shop logo type illustration typography minimal branding creative negative space akdesain logo design red logos logo online shop market store drink brewing beer wine
Download color palette

wine + shop. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like