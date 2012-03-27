Phil Letourneau

Magic Button

Magic Button animated button dial css
Created this button and dial for our Sidekick promotion with The Loop.

The button is a 2 frame sprite, the needle is an image being rotated around the circumference using CSS transforms. Pressing the button also triggers music.

See it live at: http://oomphalot.com/sidekick/theloop

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
