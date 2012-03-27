Diane Faye

Cupcake Flavors, Inked

Diane Faye
Diane Faye
Hire Me
  • Save
Cupcake Flavors, Inked illustration lettering tattoo wedding type
Download color palette
4bc6ce78e447adc612712b9a816d84f9
Rebound of
Cupcake Flavors, Sketch
By Diane Faye
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Diane Faye
Diane Faye
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Diane Faye

View profile
    • Like