Alexandra dos Santos

Ezgif 3 6757404147

Alexandra dos Santos
Alexandra dos Santos
  • Save
Ezgif 3 6757404147 affinity designer local food event
Download color palette

Mercado fora d'horas is a food event about local markets and food consumption. The almond is a landmark of the city gastronomy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2018
Alexandra dos Santos
Alexandra dos Santos

More by Alexandra dos Santos

View profile
    • Like