Braxton Crim

Name that reference...

Braxton Crim
Braxton Crim
Hire Me
  • Save
Name that reference... badge icon vintage illustration
Download color palette

Trying to get a consensus on whether or not this is recognizable...

672e1248fe3899b01c97457e131cad56
Rebound of
Badge/Icon for current project
By Braxton Crim
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Braxton Crim
Braxton Crim
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Braxton Crim

View profile
    • Like