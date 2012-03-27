Max Rudberg

CS6 Circular Icons

Judging from the Photoshop CS6, Adobe needs some help with their icons, so I decided to give it a shot. I did not like the new color scheme so I stayed with something more close to CS5.

What are your thoughts – Just right or too trendy? Silver rim or no?

(ironically, these are made mostly in Cinema 4D)

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
