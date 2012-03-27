Sean Ball

Sam Kaplan_01 logo identity branding photography film focus focus screen viewfinder photo sam kaplan ny new york city
This concept for New York City based photographer, Sam Kaplan, uses a mark based on the view through the focus screen found in a manual focus camera lens. I liked the idea of using unaligned typography to create something unique.

