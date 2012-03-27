Jude Landry

South Carolina Lecture Poster

I created a poster for my upcoming lecture at the University of South Carolina. It's by far the most egotistical thing I've ever made. This is just a sneak peek. It will be screen printed at 16x20 inches.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
