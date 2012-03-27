Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Pixel Planet

Pixel Planet logo pixel green blue planet earth animation circular round globe
Stylized, simplified and pixelized planet as a logo mark proposal for this animation studio from Moldova (marked on the globe). Their tag line is "Simplify!".

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
