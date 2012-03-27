Robson Carvalho

Torn paper tag
I could't find an already made torn paper tag so I did this one and other variations of it in PS my self (to lazy to take a picture hehe).

In the end it came out better than I expected to = )

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
