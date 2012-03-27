Ioan Decean

Wallet Icon - free psd and png

Ioan Decean
Ioan Decean
  • Save
Wallet Icon - free psd and png wallet icon illustration free psd object business photoshop 256px 128px 64px icons leather card
Download color palette

Wallet Icon Free PSD 256x256px and png 256,128 and 64px

Free Download: http://pixtea.com/wallet-icon/

Give a like if you like :D

Ioan Decean
Ioan Decean

More by Ioan Decean

View profile
    • Like