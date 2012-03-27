Alex Lupse

Input from Mystery Ui Kit

Alex Lupse
Alex Lupse
Hire Me
  • Save
Input from Mystery Ui Kit ui input style dark hover lupse tooltip placeholder search
Download color palette

This is a detail from an UI pack.
Link to Mystery Ui Kit is here.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Alex Lupse
Alex Lupse
Product Designer with a Creative background
Hire Me

More by Alex Lupse

View profile
    • Like