A3 Inks

A3 Inks
i offered up some original inked drawings for sale pretty cheap this afternoon, spring cleaning in progress. one or two still left. most went in half an hour! totally overwhelmed with the response!

http://daggersforteeth.bigcartel.com/

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
