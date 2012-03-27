Dribbble Invites x2

Dave Yoon

Hey guys, I have 2 invites to give away!

Please email dribbble@kamicrafted.com with samples of your work if you'd like to toss your name into the hat.

*edit*
Sorry, entries are now closed - thanks for participating!

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
