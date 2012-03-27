Jeremy Teff

SVA

SVA logo branding typography badge identity deer duck fish black texture diamond black and white vintage retro hunting fishing fly fishing
Client wanted more animals & the shape to be more like a diamond. I think I still prefer the previous version.

Rebound of
SVA
