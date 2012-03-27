Jason Miller

The Weekly: Active Projects

Jason Miller
Jason Miller
  • Save
The Weekly: Active Projects weekly report indesign project management typography red orange
Download color palette

My office asks for a weekly report that updates team leaders on project statuses. This year I wanted mine to be a little more functional. Feedback welcome—I'll be updating this throughout the year.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Jason Miller
Jason Miller

More by Jason Miller

View profile
    • Like