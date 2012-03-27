shawnmurdock

USBA Flex Logo insurance educational logo
Logo design I worked on at Eli Kirk for the Utah School Board Association Flex insurance company. Not really looking for critiques, just sharing.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
