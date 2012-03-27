Gustav Schiring

Moodswings | Calendar View

Gustav Schiring
Gustav Schiring
  • Save
Moodswings | Calendar View calendar emoticons iphone
Download color palette

This is my first shot at Dribbble and a work in progress. "Moodswings" lets you add and track your daily mood through time and location. Check how people in your neighborhood are feeling and understand the reasons behind your moodswings. For video visit: www.klotjohan.se

Made in collaboration with Wiktor Persson.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Gustav Schiring
Gustav Schiring

More by Gustav Schiring

View profile
    • Like