Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

UX Screen - Quiz

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
UX Screen - Quiz ios iphone x ux ui sketch logo colors icon flat design branding app
UX Screen - Quiz ios iphone x ux ui sketch logo colors icon flat design branding app
Download color palette
  1. ux_screen_-_quiz_2x.png
  2. ux_screen_-_quiz_3x.png

Hey Guys! I’m working on some exciting projects, and this is one of the shots I forgot to share. I hope you see your feedback + don’t forget to share what you’re working on. I’d love to see your work 😊

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2018
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like