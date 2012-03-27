Collection Logo

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo concept I did at Eli Kirk for a collection brokerage. They collectively work with several collection agencies to fulfill on large collection projects such as hospitals and ect. So I thought it was a fun idea of using a squirrel to visually represent their mass army and dedicated collection team. The cool thing is they almost went for it...