Collection Logo logo collection brokerage collection brokerage squirrel
This is a logo concept I did at Eli Kirk for a collection brokerage. They collectively work with several collection agencies to fulfill on large collection projects such as hospitals and ect. So I thought it was a fun idea of using a squirrel to visually represent their mass army and dedicated collection team. The cool thing is they almost went for it...

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
