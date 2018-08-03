Dan Lehman

Race Horse Pattern

I wanted to turn some of my derby horse illustrations into a fun pattern with bright colors and oversized numerals.

This design is available for purchase on fabric and wallpaper from spoonflower.

See more animal patterns my site.

Posted on Aug 3, 2018
