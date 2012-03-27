Matt Rossi

Google Play Icon

Matt Rossi
Matt Rossi
Hire Me
  • Save
Google Play Icon google google play icon ui
Download color palette

another icon for a possible set I am working towards. thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Matt Rossi
Matt Rossi
is Rhode Island to the core.
Hire Me

More by Matt Rossi

View profile
    • Like