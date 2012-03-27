Natalie N

Iceberg 2

Natalie N
Natalie N
  • Save
Iceberg 2 boat bubbles graphic ice iceberg illustration jelly labs pinky von pout sea typography wood
Download color palette

I have been working on a high resolution illustration for a couple of months. I have found this project very challenging, as I am experimenting in areas of design I do not have much experience in, such as typography and using a very different style approach to my norm.

There's been blood, sweat and tears (mostly mine) but I'm finally getting there!

F470d4596a2b49b37ef1e9a91dd78260
Rebound of
Iceberg #1
By Natalie N
Natalie N
Natalie N

More by Natalie N

View profile
    • Like